Indians' Jason Kipnis: Nearing return from DL
Kipnis (shoulder) went 2-for-4 with an RBI double for Triple-A Columbus in a rehab game Sunday, and he's scheduled to suit up with the Clippers again on Tuesday and Wednesday, ESPN.com reports.
Kipnis, who was removed from Tuesday's rehab game after being hit by a pitch, returned to the field for Saturday and Sunday's minor-league affairs in Columbus. Assuming there's no interruptions in this week, Kipnis could be ready to return to the Indians in time for the upcoming weekend series against the White Sox.
More News
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Could resume rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Won't make next rehab start•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Lifted from rehab start after hit by pitch•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Three straight starts on tap at Double-A•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Ready to begin rehab assignment•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...