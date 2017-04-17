Indians' Jason Kipnis: Nearing return from DL

Kipnis (shoulder) went 2-for-4 with an RBI double for Triple-A Columbus in a rehab game Sunday, and he's scheduled to suit up with the Clippers again on Tuesday and Wednesday, ESPN.com reports.

Kipnis, who was removed from Tuesday's rehab game after being hit by a pitch, returned to the field for Saturday and Sunday's minor-league affairs in Columbus. Assuming there's no interruptions in this week, Kipnis could be ready to return to the Indians in time for the upcoming weekend series against the White Sox.