Indians' Jason Kipnis: Out of lineup Sunday

Kipnis is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox.

It looks as though manager Terry Francona is just giving Kipnis a precautionary rest after the 30-year-old returned from the disabled list Friday and started the first two games of the series. Kipnis only went 1-for-7 with a walk in those contests, but with no indication that his shoulder presented any problems, it shouldn't be long before he's back to providing his usual blend of pop and speed in the top third of the lineup. Michael Martinez will replace Kipnis at second base Sunday.