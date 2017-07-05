Indians' Jason Kipnis: Out with stiff neck

Kipnis is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game due to a stiff neck, Cleveland.com's Paul Hoynes reports.

Kipnis was scratched from a game on June 14 due to neck spasms, and it appears as though a similar injury is affecting the infielder now. He wound up missing two games during that ordeal, and he should be considered day-to-day heading into Thursday's series finale against the Padres. The Indians will start Erik Gonzalez at second while Bradley Zimmer bats in the leadoff spot.