Indians' Jason Kipnis: Returns from DL on Friday

Kipnis (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and will make his season debut Friday against the White Sox, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

As anticipated, the second baseman will return to the lineup and bat sixth in Friday's lineup against Chicago southpaw Jose Quintana. As long as no setbacks occur, Kipnis will likely play nearly every day. In order to make room for him on the big-league roster, Yandy Diaz was shipped back to Triple-A Columbus.