Indians' Jason Kipnis: Returns to action Thursday

Kipnis (neck) is back in the lineup Thursday against the Padres, batting leadoff and playing second base.

The veteran second baseman sat out of Wednesday's contest due to a stiff neck, but it seems like a night off was all he needed to heal the ailment. Kipnis will resume his normal perch atop Cleveland's batting order, setting the table for Francisco Lindor, Michael Brantley and Edwin Encarnacion.

