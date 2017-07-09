Indians' Jason Kipnis: Suffers hamstring injury Saturday

Kipnis suffered a hamstring injury during the third inning of Saturday's game against Detroit, forcing him to leave the contest early, the Indians' official Twitter page reports.

Other than recognizing him limp off the field, it was unclear what exactly happened to Kipnis when the injury occurred. More news will certainly become available soon, but it's safe to say the Tribe will likely sit the second baseman out of Sunday's final contest before the All-Star Break.