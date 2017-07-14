Indians' Jason Kipnis: To miss "a few weeks," per Francona
Manager Terry Francona said Thursday that Kipnis (hamstring) will miss "a few weeks," MLB.com's Jordan Bastian reports.
Kipnis was placed on the disabled list on the final day before the All-Star break due to a hamstring injury, and now it appears he'll be out until late-July at the earliest. The Indians will likely mix and match Erik Gonzalez and Jose Ramirez at second base while Kipnis is sidelined.
More News
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Lands on DL with hamstring strain•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Diagnosed with hamstring strain•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Suffers hamstring injury Saturday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Exits Saturday contest•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Crosses plate three times Friday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Returns to action Thursday•
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...