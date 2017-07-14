Indians' Jason Kipnis: To miss a few weeks

Manager Terry Francona said Thursday that Kipnis (hamstring) will miss "a few weeks," MLB.com's Jordan Bastian reports.

Kipnis was placed on the disabled list on the final day before the All-Star break due to a hamstring injury, and now it appears he'll be out until late July at the earliest. The Indians will likely mix and match Erik Gonzalez and Jose Ramirez at second base while Kipnis is sidelined.