Indians' Jason Kipnis: Won't make next rehab start

Kipnis (shoulder/hand) will not start in Thursday's minor-league game after being hit by a pitch Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Kipnis was diagnosed with a hand contusion after getting plunked in the minors. The 30-year-old is reportedly unlikely to make his next scheduled rehab start Thursday, though it's still unclear if this will affect his timetable for return. Expect further updates from the team Thursday.