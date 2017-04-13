Indians' Jason Kipnis: Won't make next rehab start
Kipnis (shoulder/hand) will not start in Thursday's minor-league game after being hit by a pitch Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Kipnis was diagnosed with a hand contusion after getting plunked in the minors. The 30-year-old is reportedly unlikely to make his next scheduled rehab start Thursday, though it's still unclear if this will affect his timetable for return. Expect further updates from the team Thursday.
More News
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Could resume rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Lifted from rehab start after hit by pitch•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Three straight starts on tap at Double-A•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Ready to begin rehab assignment•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Making progress in rehab•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...