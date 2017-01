Aguilar was designated for assignment by the Indians on Thursday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

After claiming Riching Shaffer off waivers from the Reds, the Indians had to make a corresponding move to make room, and Aguilar was the roster casualty. The 26-year-old has struggled in scattered MLB appearances with the Indians, slashing just .172/.234/.190 across 58 at-bats.