Ramirez went 1-for-2 with a walk and the Tribe's lone RBI in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Detroit.

A sacrifice fly in the sixth inning pushed Ramirez into a tie for the AL lead with 13 RBI. Although the Indians dropped their second straight home series, Ramirez made the most of his three-game set versus Detroit. He went 7-for-11 with seven RBI and scored four times while raising his average 79 points over the weekend. He's now hitting .349/.412/.628 through 43 at-bats over the club's first 12 games.