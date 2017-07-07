Indians' Jose Ramirez: Continues torrid pace with three-hit game

Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBI during Thursday's win over San Diego.

Ramirez entered Thursday with a jaw-dropping 1.370 OPS, seven homers, 15 RBI and 26 runs through his previous 22 games, as he continues to legitimize his status as an elite fantasy asset this season. He's up to a .330/.382/.597 slash line with 16 bombs, 45 RBI, nine stolen bases and 60 runs for the year, and his eligibility at multiple positions only boosts his value.