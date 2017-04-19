Indians' Jose Ramirez: Cranks fourth homer Tuesday
Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Twins.
He now has five multi-hit performances in his last six games, pushing Ramirez's slash line to .365/.417/.654. The 24-year-old had a breakthrough offensive season in 2016, but given his blistering start to this year he may not have reached his ceiling yet.
More News
