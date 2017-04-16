Indians' Jose Ramirez: Crushes pair of three-run homers
Ramirez went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a walk, three runs and six RBI Saturday against the Tigers.
Ramirez blasted a three-run homer in the first inning, but it was his second three-run blast in the eighth inning that put the game out of reach for the Indians in a winning effort. After a bit of a slow start to begin the season, he's now collected nine hits over his last three games to raise his batting average to .341, and he's quickly resembling the breakout player we saw in 2016.
