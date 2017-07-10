Indians' Jose Ramirez: Goes yard in loss

Ramirez hit his 17th home run of the season in a 5-3 loss to Detroit on Sunday.

The 24-year-old has been on a quite a power surge lately, as he's now gone yard five times in his last eight games. Ramirez has already eclipsed his personal best of 11 home runs and appears set to challenge the 30-homer plateau with the second half right around the corner. His 10 stolen bases are right in line with 2016's career-high 22, as well.