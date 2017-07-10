Indians' Jose Ramirez: Goes yard in loss
Ramirez hit his 17th home run of the season in a 5-3 loss to Detroit on Sunday.
The 24-year-old has been on a quite a power surge lately, as he's now gone yard five times in his last eight games. Ramirez has already eclipsed his personal best of 11 home runs and appears set to challenge the 30-homer plateau with the second half right around the corner. His 10 stolen bases are right in line with 2016's career-high 22, as well.
More News
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Continues torrid pace with three-hit game•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Named AL's third baseman for ASG•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Hits two-run shot in win over Tigers•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Launches 12th home run Saturday•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Takes seat Friday•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Named AL Player of the Week•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...