Indians' Jose Ramirez: Hits three singles against Pale Hose
Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI during Thursday's loss to the White Sox.
After turning heads with a standout campaign in 2016, Ramirez is limping along to start 2017. With just two runs, a home run, six RBI and a .250/.324/.406 slash line, fantasy owners should hope he can parlay his three-hit showing against Chicago into a solid run at the dish. It's important to add that he's now played nine games at second base, so depending on your positional eligibility rules, Ramirez either already qualifies at the keystone or could soon. That's a nice bonus to your roster flexibility.
