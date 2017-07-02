Indians' Jose Ramirez: Hits two-run shot in win over Tigers

Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Saturday's win over Detroit.

Ramirez has caught fire with a .389/.429/.695 slash line, six homers, 18 doubles, 13 RBI, seven stolen bases and 33 runs through 33 games since late May. He's sporting a career-high .934 OPS and has already surpassed last season's 11 round trippers. Add his positional flexibility, and Ramirez is an even more valuable fantasy asset.