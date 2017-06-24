Indians' Jose Ramirez: Launches 12th home run Saturday

Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Twins.

Ramirez slammed his 12th home run of the season to put the Indians on the board in the fourth inning of a home loss. The fifth-year veteran is enjoying a breakout season, and his .319/.373/.564 slash line is making him an exceptional draft-day value selection.

