Indians' Jose Ramirez: Launches 12th home run Saturday
Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Twins.
Ramirez slammed his 12th home run of the season to put the Indians on the board in the fourth inning of a home loss. The fifth-year veteran is enjoying a breakout season, and his .319/.373/.564 slash line is making him an exceptional draft-day value selection.
