Indians' Jose Ramirez: Named AL's third baseman for ASG
Ramirez was voted in as the AL's starting third baseman for next week's All-Star Game in Miami.
Over the last five weeks, he has 19 multi-hit games and only 12 strikeouts. Ramirez has garnered well-deserved national attention for his role as the heart of Cleveland's lineup this year. Now in his fifth MLB season, 2017 marks his first All-Star selection, but likely not his last. The 24-year-old Ramirez is hitting .327/.381/.589 with a career-high 15 home runs through his first 81 games.
More News
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Hits two-run shot in win over Tigers•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Launches 12th home run Saturday•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Takes seat Friday•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Named AL Player of the Week•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Has five hits in Saturday's doubleheader•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Fills stat sheet Thursday•
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...