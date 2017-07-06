Indians' Jose Ramirez: Named AL's third baseman for ASG

Ramirez was voted in as the AL's starting third baseman for next week's All-Star Game in Miami.

Over the last five weeks, he has 19 multi-hit games and only 12 strikeouts. Ramirez has garnered well-deserved national attention for his role as the heart of Cleveland's lineup this year. Now in his fifth MLB season, 2017 marks his first All-Star selection, but likely not his last. The 24-year-old Ramirez is hitting .327/.381/.589 with a career-high 15 home runs through his first 81 games.