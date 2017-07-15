Indians' Jose Ramirez: Showing versatility in All-Star campaign

Manager Terry Francona is thinking of moving Jose Ramirez to second base while Jason Kipnis (hamstring) remains out indefinitely, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Ramirez has logged 17 games at second base this season, giving him eligibility at the keystone in most leagues. However, 20 is typically the magic number of contests needed to retain position eligibility for the next year. With that in mind, the All Star's value in keeper formats should receive an extra boost once Ramirez locks in that versatility for 2018.