Colon will play for Team Puerto Rico in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Colon will join teammates Francisco Lindor and Roberto Perez on the Puerto Rican squad for the 2017 tournament. The right-handed reliever appeared in 11 games for the Indians last season with mixed results. He'll battle for a bullpen job this spring, and the WBC will be a great opportunity for Colon to get a head start on the race.