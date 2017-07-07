Indians' Josh Tomlin: Cruises through seven for fifth win
Tomlin (5-9) allowed two runs on four hits while striking out six batters through seven innings during Friday's win over San Diego.
Tomlin had allowed three runs or more in each of his previous six starts for a 6.90 ERA and 1.83 WHIP, and Thursday's outing was just the fourth time all season he allowed fewer than three runs. The veteran is strictly a matchup play -- and not a particularly strong one -- in the majority of fantasy settings until he proves otherwise. He takes a 5.90 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 6.8 K/9 into the All-Star break.
More News
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Serves up two homers in no-decision•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Throws up awful numbers in June•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Pushed back to Saturday•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Friday's game postponed•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Tagged with ninth loss•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Serves up three homers Tuesday•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...