Tomlin (5-9) allowed two runs on four hits while striking out six batters through seven innings during Friday's win over San Diego.

Tomlin had allowed three runs or more in each of his previous six starts for a 6.90 ERA and 1.83 WHIP, and Thursday's outing was just the fourth time all season he allowed fewer than three runs. The veteran is strictly a matchup play -- and not a particularly strong one -- in the majority of fantasy settings until he proves otherwise. He takes a 5.90 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 6.8 K/9 into the All-Star break.