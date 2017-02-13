Tomlin will likely be limited in his pitch count during the early going of spring training, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Given the injury plague that hit Cleveland last season, Tomlin was thrusted into extra duty during the postseason. The Tribe seems to be content giving the veteran some rest early on in Grapefruit League action, which should help him stay fresh as a rotation mainstay once the regular season rolls around.

