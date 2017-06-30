Indians' Josh Tomlin: Friday's game postponed
Tomlin will not make his scheduled start Friday against the Tigers as the game has been postponed due to rain.
Updated rotation plans have not yet been announced, but chances are, Tomlin will simply move back to start one game of Saturday's doubleheader.
