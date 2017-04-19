Tomlin (1-2) allowed three runs on seven hits over six innings while striking out two in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Twins.

After a couple of rough outings to begin the year, the right-hander was able to find his form Tuesday. He's going to need more than one quality start to chop down his 11.68 ERA, but if the Indians keep giving Tomlin this kind of run support he should be able to match last season's career-high 13 wins. His next start will come Sunday on the road against the White Sox.