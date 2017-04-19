Indians' Josh Tomlin: Picks up first win Tuesday
Tomlin (1-2) allowed three runs on seven hits over six innings while striking out two in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Twins.
After a couple of rough outings to begin the year, the right-hander was able to find his form Tuesday. He's going to need more than one quality start to chop down his 11.68 ERA, but if the Indians keep giving Tomlin this kind of run support he should be able to match last season's career-high 13 wins. His next start will come Sunday on the road against the White Sox.
More News
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Surrenders seven runs in short order•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Allows six runs in loss to Diamondbacks•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Scheduled to start fourth game of season•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Gets belted around Saturday•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Starts spring on good note•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Expects to have pitch limits early during spring training•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...