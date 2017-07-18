Indians' Josh Tomlin: Posts solid outing in Monday's win
Tomlin (6-9) allowed three runs on six hits while striking out five over 7.1 innings during Monday's win over the Giants.
After a rough month of June (6.75 ERA) and an ugly first start of July (4 runs over 4.2 innings), Tomlin has now put together back-to-back quality starts to lower his season ERA to 5.74. It's worth noting that these two outings have come against the soft-hitting Padres and Giants, which does little to change the fact that Tomlin remains a pitcher that is best left out on your league's waiver wire. The 32-year-old is scheduled to square off against the Blue Jays on Sunday.
