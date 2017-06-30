Tomlin will start Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

As expected, the Indians will simply move Tomlin back following Friday's postponement. Tomlin seemed to be getting on track in May but he has been struggling mightily of late, giving up 13 runs and six homers in his last three starts (15.1 innings).

