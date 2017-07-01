Tomlin was hit hard in a no-decision Saturday against the Tigers. He served up two home runs en route to allowing four earned runs over 4.2 innings and added just three strikeouts.

Saturday marked another rough outing for Tomlin, who has now allowed four or more runs in each of his last four outings. He also hasn't gone deeper than 5.2 innings in any of his last five starts. His 17 home runs allowed ties him for the 14th worst mark in all of baseball. Tomlin will get one more start before the All-Star break an outing against the Padres set for Thursday.