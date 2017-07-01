Indians' Josh Tomlin: Serves up two homers in no-decision
Tomlin was hit hard in a no-decision Saturday against the Tigers. He served up two home runs en route to allowing four earned runs over 4.2 innings and added just three strikeouts.
Saturday marked another rough outing for Tomlin, who has now allowed four or more runs in each of his last four outings. He also hasn't gone deeper than 5.2 innings in any of his last five starts. His 17 home runs allowed ties him for the 14th worst mark in all of baseball. Tomlin will get one more start before the All-Star break an outing against the Padres set for Thursday.
More News
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Throws up awful numbers in June•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Pushed back to Saturday•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Friday's game postponed•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Tagged with ninth loss•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Serves up three homers Tuesday•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Fans seven in victory over Dodgers•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...