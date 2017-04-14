Tomlin (0-2) allowed seven runs on eight hits and a walk through just 1.2 innings during Thursday's loss to the White Sox.

The righty has now been hammered for 13 runs through just 6.1 innings this season. Tomlin's 37.0 hard-hit percentage isn't too out of line from his career 30.2 mark, and he's definitely been unlucky in the BABIP column (.520), so he's likely to figure things out sooner than later. However, he's a fringe asset in most settings to begin with, so you'll probably want to take a wait-and-see approach before risking another beating to your ratios.