Tomlin (4-9) allowed four runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out five batters through 5.2 innings during Sunday's loss to Minnesota.

Tomlin has now allowed 20 runs through 25.1 innings through his past five outings and owns a disastrous 6.09 ERA and 1.45 WHIP for the campaign. His 6.8 K/9 is also hardly moving the fantasy needle. At best, the 32-year-old righty is a risky flier as a streaming option or a value play in daily contests against favorable opponents. He projects to face the Tigers at Comerica Park in his next start.