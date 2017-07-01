Indians' Josh Tomlin: Throws up awful numbers in June
Tomlin struggled through five June starts, going 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA and 1.78 WHIP over 25.1 innings.
It was an undesirable stretch of starts for the 32-year-old, who seemed to find his stride just before entering June. Tomlin has made five starts in each of the campaign's first three months, and he's posted ERAs well above 6.50 in two of those. In his defense, the righty has suffered from a bit of poor luck as evidenced by his career-high .358 BABIP. Tomlin's 4.50 FIP (albeit nothing to write home about) is actually slightly better than his career 4.59 mark.
