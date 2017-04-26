Indians' Josh Tomlin: Tosses quality start in loss
Tomlin (1-3) gave up three runs on eight hits over six innings in Tuesday's loss to Houston. He struck out six and didn't walk anyone.
After getting pulverized in his first two outings, Tomlin's delivered consecutive quality starts. Sure, he's only met the bare minimum requirements both times, but he also hasn't walked anyone in that span; his K:BB now sits at 14:2 over 18.1 innings. Indeed, Tomlin's always around the strike zone, but his stuff is rather hittable, so it's hard to own him in most fantasy formats.
