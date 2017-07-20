Tomlin's next start, originally scheduled for Sunday against the Jays, may be pushed back if Corey Kluber's stiff neck feels well enough to pitch, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Kluber was scheduled to throw Friday, but a neck issue forced manager Terry Francona to shuffle this weekend's rotation. "We're still trying to figure it out," Francona said, adding that he's unsure of who Sunday's starter will be. If Tomlin does get pushed back, he'll draw the Reds on Monday, a team that beat the righty up for five runs on nine hits over 6.1 innings back on May 22.