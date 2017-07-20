Linares was promoted to Double-A Akron on Thursday.
Linares was demoted to High-A Lynchburg in June, but he dominated the lower-level hitters to the tune of a 0.78 ERA. He struggled at Double-A earlier in the season, but he'll look to carry this momentum into his second dose of the level as he climbs up the Indians' organizational ladder.
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...