Chisenhall avoided arbitration on Friday by signing a one-year, $4.3 million deal with the Indians, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Chisenhall is coming off of a productive offensive season with the Indians in which he slashed .286/.328/.439 over 126 games as the team's primary right fielder. His defense was a bit shaky at times in 2016, but his aptitude at the plate should afford him consistent at-bats again heading into the 2017 season.