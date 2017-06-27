Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Continues monster June
Chisenhall went 3-for-5 with three RBI and two runs during Monday's win over Texas.
Chisenhall now has four homers, 18 RBI and 9 runs through 19 June games and sports an impressive .311/.373/.589 slash line for the campaign. He's always been a streaky hitter that does his best work against righties, and Chisenhall has also flashed this type of upside in the past. Still, he's locked into the heart of a clicking lineup and providing excellent fantasy numbers. It's not out of the question that 2017 proves to be the year he puts it all together over an entire season.
