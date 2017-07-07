Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Drives in three in win

Chisenhall went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI during Thursday's win over San Diego.

Chisenhall is scorching hot and entered Thursday's game with a 1.028 OPS and 24 RBI through his past 27 games. He's up to an impressive .303/.374/.567 slash line for the season with 11 home runs, 49 RBI and 27 runs. The Cleveland offense is clicking, and Chisenhall is a big part of that. He should be owned in the majority of fantasy leagues at this stage of the game.

