Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Heads to bench vs. lefty Friday
Chisenhall is not in the lineup Friday against the White Sox.
Southpaw Jose Quintana is taking the ball for Chicago on Friday night, so Chisenhall will head to the bench for a night off. Austin Jackson will take over in center field for the evening.
