Chisenhall drilled a pinch-hit grand slam in the ninth inning of Friday's 7-6 loss to Detroit.

Fresh off the DL, Chisenhall now has a grand slam and an RBI double through his first six at-bats. How the Tribe's overcrowded outfield plays itself out will be interesting to see. However, Chisenhall looks ready to eliminate the guess work for manager Terry Francona and make himself a mainstay in the lineup moving forward.