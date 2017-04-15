Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Hits pinch-hit grand slam Friday
Chisenhall drilled a pinch-hit grand slam in the ninth inning of Friday's 7-6 loss to Detroit.
Fresh off the DL, Chisenhall now has a grand slam and an RBI double through his first six at-bats. How the Tribe's overcrowded outfield plays itself out will be interesting to see. However, Chisenhall looks ready to eliminate the guess work for manager Terry Francona and make himself a mainstay in the lineup moving forward.
More News
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Sits out Friday•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Patrols center field Thursday•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Returning to action•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Likely to be activated Thursday•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: To play in rehab game Wednesday•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Activation put on hold•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...