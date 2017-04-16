Chisenhall went 3-for-5 with a home run, three runs and two RBI in a victory over the Tigers on Saturday.

Chisenhall was one of three Indians to post at least three hits in a game that was started by Tigers ace Justin Verlander. In his first three games back from the disabled list, he's knocked in seven runs.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories