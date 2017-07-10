Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Leaves Sunday's game with calf injury

Chisenhall exited Sunday's game against Detroit with a right calf injury, Zack Meisel of Cleveland.com reports.

Brandon Guyer took over in right field for Chisenhall, who may have suffered the injury while attempting to beat out a second-inning double play. More information will surely be available after the game, but the good news is that the All-Star break could help the outfielder heal in time to avoid missing games.

