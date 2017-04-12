Chisenhall (shoulder) will likely be activated from the DL on Thursday, The Chronicle's Chris Assenheimer reports.

He is playing in a rehab game with Double-A Akron on Wednesday, in what could be a final tune-up before he returns to the big-league lineup Thursday against righty Josh Tomlin and the Indians. Chisenhall will likely sit against lefties, as the Indians figure to platoon the non-Michael Brantley outfield spots.