Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Out a few weeks

Manager Terry Francona said Thursday that Chisenhall will miss "a few weeks" with his calf injury, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The Indians will officially place Chisenhall on the disabled list Friday and recall Tyler Naquin in a corresponding move. Bastian adds that Naquin, Abraham Almonte and Brandon Guyer will platoon in right field while Chisenhall is on the shelf. Given Francona's comments Thursday, the optimistic end of Chisenhall's timetable would be a return sometime in late July.