Chisenhall is batting sixth and playing center field in his return to the lineup Thursday against the White Sox.

Most people expected Chisenhall to resume his duties in right field upon his activation from the disabled list, but manager Terry Francona decided to have Chisenhall make his third career appearance in center field. Abraham Almonte will man right field for the night, although it's unclear if this is the preferred alignment moving forward or if this is just an effort to keep them both adept at all the outfield spots, but things should clear up in the next few games.