Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Placed on DL
Chisenhall (calf) was placed on the 10-day DL on Friday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Tyler Naquin was recalled in a corresponding move. Chisenhall, who currently leads the team in RBI, suffered the injury during the Indians' final game of the first half. He's without a concrete timetable, but manager Terry Francona said expects to be without Chisenhall for "a few weeks."
