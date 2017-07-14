Play

Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Placed on DL

Chisenhall (calf) was placed on the 10-day DL on Friday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Tyler Naquin was recalled in a corresponding move. Chisenhall, who currently leads the team in RBI, suffered the injury during the Indians' final game of the first half. He's without a concrete timetable, but manager Terry Francona said expects to be without Chisenhall for "a few weeks."

