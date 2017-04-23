Chisenhall is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox.

The White Sox are bringing a lefty to the hill for the second time in the series, so Chisenhall will once again give way to Austin Jackson in center field. Though he's stuck in a platoon, Chisenhall has still found a way to deliver value to fantasy owners since his activation from the disabled list April 13, batting .310 with two homers, five runs and nine RBI over that span.