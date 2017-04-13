Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Returning to action
Chisenhall was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
The Indians optioned Tyler Naquin to make room. Chisenhall will return to his normal role, starting most games against right-handed pitching, which may make him useful in some deep mixed fantasy leagues.
