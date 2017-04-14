Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Sits out Friday
Chisenhall is not in the lineup Friday against the Tigers.
Chisenhall just returned from the disabled list Thursday, but with southpaw Daniel Norris taking the ball for Detroit, he'll head to the bench for a night off. Manager Terry Francona will trot out an outfield of Brandon Guyer, Austin Jackson and Abraham Almonte for the evening.
