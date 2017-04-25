Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Sits versus lefty Tuesday
Chisenhall is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Astros.
Per the usual trend, Chisenhall will head to the bench for a day off with southpaw Dallas Keuchel taking the hill for Houston. Austin Jackson will take over in center field in his stead.
