Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Sitting vs. lefty Sunday
Chisenhall is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, MLB.com's Jordan Bastian reports.
Chisenhall has been exceptional in his first three games back from the disabled list with five hits and seven RBI over 11 at-bats, but manager Terry Francona likely still intends to keep him out of the lineup against left-handed pitching more often than not. With southpaw Matt Boyd on the mound for the Tigers, Austin Jackson will draw the start in center field and bat eighth in the lineup.
More News
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Homers in second straight game•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Hits pinch-hit grand slam Friday•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Sits out Friday•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Patrols center field Thursday•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Returning to action•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Likely to be activated Thursday•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...