Chisenhall is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, MLB.com's Jordan Bastian reports.

Chisenhall has been exceptional in his first three games back from the disabled list with five hits and seven RBI over 11 at-bats, but manager Terry Francona likely still intends to keep him out of the lineup against left-handed pitching more often than not. With southpaw Matt Boyd on the mound for the Tigers, Austin Jackson will draw the start in center field and bat eighth in the lineup.